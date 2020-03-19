Emilia Clarke is Annoyed Jon Snow 'Got Away with Murder' at the End of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans, take heart. You are not the only ones disappointed with the end of the show. Emilia Clarke, Khaleesi herself, wasn't very happy with how the HBO fantasy show's ending panned out.

The last season of GoT faced a lot of flak as viewers weren't completely on board with the script. And now, Clarke has joined legions of fans in admitting that she wasn't fully convinced with the turn her character, Daenerys Targaryen, took in the end.

She told The Sunday Times in an interview, "I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it's just polite, isn't it?"

"It was all about the set pieces. I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that's what makes sense," she added.

She also voiced her opinion on the punishment for the character of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington. Her character's villainous turn in the final season divided fans. Speaking about Dany's transformation from a heroic figure to a villainous one, Clarke added, "Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally."

