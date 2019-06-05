Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg

Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen suffered a bad fate at the hands of the screenwriters of Game of Thrones, especially the way the series ended with Iron Throne. First, riding on her dragon, she destroyed innocent lives turning into the Mad Queen and then she was killed at the hands of her lover/nephew Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington. Betrayed by her own people, Daenerys went from being the most loved characters in the series to the one of the most despised ones.

But, this has not left Emilia hurting as much as the fact that she could not collect any souvenirs from the sets of Game of Thrones. Speaking to Variety, Emilia expressed her displeasure over not possessing any object or memento that will instantly make her miss or recall Game of Thrones Season 8 in a mawkish way.

The actress appeared on the June cover of Variety magazine with Regina Hall, 48, where she revealed her one "regret" from the series. She said (via Hollywoodlife.com), "I didn’t take anything from the set and I deeply regret it and I’m very annoyed and I’m really hoping that the showrunners will give me a dragon egg."

Emphasising further on how Game of Thrones will remain a part of her, she added, "Having it come to its final moment feels utterly surreal and completely bizarre and so much life has happened in the ten years. At first it was an existential crisis. Who am I? Where are my dragons? It felt really deeply emotional… You saw everyone’s truthful fragility as it ended… When it did finally end, it broke everyone."

A prequel to Game of Thrones is currently in development. It is being developed by A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin and screenwriter Jane Goldman. Actress Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson are a part of the cast of this HBO prequel.

