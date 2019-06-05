Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg

In an interview with an international publication, Emilia Clarke expressed her displeasure over not possessing any object or memento from 'Game of Thrones' season 8.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg
Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, courtesy of HBO
Loading...

Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen suffered a bad fate at the hands of the screenwriters of Game of Thrones, especially the way the series ended with Iron Throne. First, riding on her dragon, she destroyed innocent lives turning into the Mad Queen and then she was killed at the hands of her lover/nephew Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington. Betrayed by her own people, Daenerys went from being the most loved characters in the series to the one of the most despised ones.

Read: Yara Greyjoy Actress Couldn’t Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 as She Didn’t Have Internet

But, this has not left Emilia hurting as much as the fact that she could not collect any souvenirs from the sets of Game of Thrones. Speaking to Variety, Emilia expressed her displeasure over not possessing any object or memento that will instantly make her miss or recall Game of Thrones Season 8 in a mawkish way.

Read: Game of Thrones Climax Was George RR Martin’s Idea, Reveals Isaac Hempstead Wright

The actress appeared on the June cover of Variety magazine with Regina Hall, 48, where she revealed her one "regret" from the series. She said (via Hollywoodlife.com), "I didn’t take anything from the set and I deeply regret it and I’m very annoyed and I’m really hoping that the showrunners will give me a dragon egg."

Emphasising further on how Game of Thrones will remain a part of her, she added, "Having it come to its final moment feels utterly surreal and completely bizarre and so much life has happened in the ten years. At first it was an existential crisis. Who am I? Where are my dragons? It felt really deeply emotional… You saw everyone’s truthful fragility as it ended… When it did finally end, it broke everyone."

Read: We Finally Know Why Night King Wanted to Kill Everybody in Game of Thrones

A prequel to Game of Thrones is currently in development. It is being developed by A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin and screenwriter Jane Goldman. Actress Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson are a part of the cast of this HBO prequel.

Read: Good Omens Actress Miranda Richardson is Thrilled About Game of Thrones Prequel

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram