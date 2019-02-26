Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones Season 8: It's Going to Be Huge, It Will Shock People

Emilia Clarke has teased there is "a very good reason" why the makers of Game of Thrones took their time with the blockbuster show’s last season.The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will "shock people". "It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people," Clarke told E! on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik have directed the forthcoming season’s six episodes, which have been written by Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman (co-executive producer) and Dave Hill.Talking about the final season, Cogman earlier said, “it is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what (author George RR Martin) set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”The show’s eighth chapter comes almost two years after last instalment, which aired on July 16, 2017.Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14.(With News18 inputs)