English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones Season 8: It's Going to Be Huge, It Will Shock People
Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14.
Emilia Clarke in a still from Game of Thrones Season 8. (Image: Instagram/Emilia Clarke)
Loading...
Emilia Clarke has teased there is "a very good reason" why the makers of Game of Thrones took their time with the blockbuster show’s last season.
The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will "shock people". "It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people," Clarke told E! on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.
Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik have directed the forthcoming season’s six episodes, which have been written by Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman (co-executive producer) and Dave Hill.
Talking about the final season, Cogman earlier said, “it is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what (author George RR Martin) set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”
The show’s eighth chapter comes almost two years after last instalment, which aired on July 16, 2017.
Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will "shock people". "It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people," Clarke told E! on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.
Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik have directed the forthcoming season’s six episodes, which have been written by Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman (co-executive producer) and Dave Hill.
Talking about the final season, Cogman earlier said, “it is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what (author George RR Martin) set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”
The show’s eighth chapter comes almost two years after last instalment, which aired on July 16, 2017.
Game of Thrones returns for a final lap on April 14.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Double Clasico Could be Pivotal for Barcelona - Clement Lenglet
- Cartwright Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion During Domestic Match
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results