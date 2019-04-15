Emilia Clarke Poses with the Real Drogon Ahead of Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

A little ahead of Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere, Daenerys Targaryen aka Emilia Clarke finally bared it all.She took to Instagram on Sunday night right before GoT’s world TV premiere and posed with Drogon— one of the remaining two. Though Drogon—named after her dead barbaric husband Khal Drogo—maybe all fierce and fiery on screen, for real, he’s just green screen.Warmly hugging the green screen in full costume in the picture, Clarke wrote, “Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthroneswhich if I’m not mistaken begins....now. #gulp #enjoy #forthethrone#forthelasttime #buckleupkids @hbo@gameofthrones # # #☄ #.”In six hours, the Clarke’s picture has already got over 2.8 million likes and over 20,000 comments, including those from HBO, actor Reese Witherspoon and celebrity stylist Petra Flannery.For those who missed out last season’s final episode, Daenerys’ third dragon Viserion, who gets killed by army of the dead’s king, turns into a zombie dragon and dismantles the gigantic wall—made of thick ice and invincible old magic—that separated the land of the living from everything beyond.Though the living are still fighting among themselves for the Iron throne, with the primary contenders being Daenerys, Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister, the final season will end with the big battle between the living and the dead.Premiering on April 14, Game of Thrones season 8 will have six episodes of over an hour each.