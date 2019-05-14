English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emilia Clarke Reacts to Being Labelled the 'Mad Queen,' Malaika Arora Amazes with 'Brick Yoga'
Sridevi's 'Mom' opens to tremendous box office response in China, 'Avengers: Endgame' inches closer to 'Avatar's' lifetime collection record and Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly appear on David Letterman's show on Netflix.
Sridevi's 'Mom' opens to tremendous box office response in China, 'Avengers: Endgame' inches closer to 'Avatar's' lifetime collection record and Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly appear on David Letterman's show on Netflix.
Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen turned into the Mad Queen during the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones' finale season. In the episode, titled The Bells, Daenerys destroys King's Landing, killing nearly every man, woman, and child despite the rival army's willingness to surrender. Now Clarke herself has spoken about the episode, with a good-humoured Instagram post.
In another news, Malaika Arora, who uses her social media presence and popularity to promote healthy living, grabbed attention with her inspiring pics that show her practicing advanced yoga postures with Jahnavi Patwardhan, another fitness enthusiast.
Also Mom, starring Sridevi, continued its dream run at the China's box office as the film earned over Rs 49.4 crore in just four days. The crime-thriller, which is also Sridevi's last film, debuted at fourth position in China box office, opening better than Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer AndhaDhun.
Daenerys', played by actress Emilia Chalke, actions in the fifth episode of Game of Thhrones' finale season left many fans disappointed, with some even seeing the ruthless move to burn down King's Landing as nothing short of a "character assassination". Clarke has now responded to fans query with an Instagram post.
Malaika Arora posted a series of pictures on Instagram, enlightening the world about Brick Yoga. In the stills, we can see Malaika deftly balancing on two bricks, while she pulls off complicated yoga postures with professional ease.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom has opened to an overwhelming response in China. The movie was released in 38,500 screens in the East Asian stronghold by Zee Studios International on May 10.
Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly appear on the second season of David Letterman's talk show of Netflix. One of the most popular talk show hosts in the US, Letterman, after retiring from his hugely popular late night show, has been hosting global celebrities on the digital platform.
Ryan Reynolds' Pokemon Detective Pikachu gave a tough fight to Avengers: Endgame this weekend at the box office, but Marvel's superheroes managed to hold onto the box office throne. Endgame's current box office total stands at USD 2.48 billion, putting it about USD 300 million behind James Cameron's Avatar, which finished its historic run with USD 2.78 billion.
