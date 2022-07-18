Emilia Clarke Reveals Parts of Her Brain Are 'Missing’ Post Surviving Two Aneurysms: 'It's Remarkable I Can Speak'

Hollywood actor Emilia Clarke gained worldwide recognition for her stint as Daenerys Targaryen aka The Mother of the Dragons in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. Over the years, the television series garnered a cult making it one of the most popular shows of all time. But do you know that portraying her fictional role wasn’t an easy job for Emilia Clarke?

Soon after completing the first season of the popular show, Emilia Clarke suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm in 2011. She had to undergo immediate surgery, but putting up a strong battle with her serious condition, she bounced back even stronger. However, destiny once again took a devastating turn when Clarke had to suffer from the same condition twice in 2013. At the time, her scans showed that the second aneurysm was much bigger than the first one.

For those unaware, Clarke is one among the many rare people who have survived brain aneurysms without any side effects. The process of surgery is sometimes so complex that patients sometimes come out of it totally losing their ability to talk or having additional disabilities. But that wasn’t the case for Emilia Clarke.

Now, during her latest appearance on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show, the Games of Thrones actor spoke about her health condition revealing she was stoked to find out that she was able to speak after the surgery. Clarke adds that her health hazards have only allowed her to gain a deeper perspective on life. She said, “You gain a lot of perspective. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

Emilia further added she finds it amusing how a portion of her brain is missing. “There’s quite a bit missing, which always makes me laugh. Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.”

Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen between 2011-2019. She is also well known for her stints in Me Before You, The Last Christmas, and more.

