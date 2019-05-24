Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Emilia Clarke Reveals Why She Didn't Do Fifty Shades Franchise, TamilRockers Leaks Aladdin

Fans call Nick Jonas "national jiju,"'India's Most Wanted,' 'PM Narendra Modi,' 'Brightburn,' and 'Aladdin' release in theatres and Rangoli Chandel blasts Ranbir Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Emilia Clarke Reveals Why She Didn't Do Fifty Shades Franchise, TamilRockers Leaks Aladdin
Fans call Nick Jonas "national jiju,"'India's Most Wanted,' 'PM Narendra Modi,' 'Brightburn,' and 'Aladdin' release in theatres and Rangoli Chandel blasts Ranbir Kapoor.
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise because of the reaction to her nudity in Game of Thrones. Finally, the role went to Dakota Johnson.

In another news, TamilRockers is making it difficult for many production houses to earn their fair share of profit in the Indian market. After big ticket releases like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, the movie piracy website has now spoiled the fun for Aladdin fans by releasing the full movie online.

Also, Nick Jonas was asked which team would he be supporting at the Cricket World Cup 2019, and the singer-actor said that even though he doesn't follow the sport, he'd be rooting for India. This led to a flurry of comments on social media that labelled him "national jiju."

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Read: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino High on Brandy's Win

Actress Emilia Clarke turned down Fifty Shades of Grey because she was "sick and tired" of being asked about nudity. During a sitdown with Patricia Arquette, Michelle Williams, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira and Niecy Nash for The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Clarke opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise because of the reaction to her nudity in Game of Thrones.

Read: Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity

Continuing its attack on latest releases, TamilRockers have leaked Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles. Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin was released today.

Read: TamilRockers Again At It, Leaks Will Smith Starrer Aladdin Online

Kangana Ranaut's spokesperson and sister Rangoli Chandel reacted to Box Office India's list of top 20 actors and actresses for the second quarter of 2019. As per the list, Kangana was placed at the 16th position. This didn't go down well with Rangoli and she questioned the authenticity of the list.

Read: Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Ranbir Kapoor, Asks What Will it Take Kangana Ranaut to Make it to the Top

India's Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi, Brightburn and Aladdin have released today. Read our review of the films here before booking your seats this weekend.

Read: India's Most Wanted Review: Arjun Kapoor's Film Cuts to the Chase Minus Thrills

Also read: PM Narendra Modi Biopic Reviews: Critics Call it a Hagiography, Vivek Oberoi's Acting Panned

Also read: Brightburn Movie Review: This Intriguing and Gory Film Cannot Be Taken Seriously

Also read: Aladdin Movie Review: Will Smith is a Charming Showstopper in an Enthralling Fantasy

A fan of the Jonas Brothers has shared a video on Instagram where Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe can be seen answering questions. One of the fans asked Nick if Priyanka introduced him to the game of cricket, and if she has, which team is he rooting for at the 2019 World Cup? Nick answered, "Priyanka has introduced me to cricket, mostly her uncles. I don't know about the team I support yet as I don't know much about it. But I'll be rooting for India."

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fans Call Him 'National Jiju'

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
