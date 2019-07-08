Emilia Clarke Says the Strain She Put on Herself to 'Feel Okay' After Brain Aneurysm 'Exhausted' Her

Ahead of the world premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season, Emilia Clarke in March, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the blockbuster HBO series, had revealed that she suffered two brain aneurysms—first in 2011 while she was exercising, right after filming season 1, and the second two years later, after season 3, when she was in New York for a play.

Adding to the matter, Clarke, in an interview revealed that she felt "exhausted" by the pressure she put on herself to "feel normal again" after suffering a stroke eight years ago. The Daily Mail also reports that Clarke is backing a NHS programme in the UK to improve stroke care for young people, with the project aiming to train more nurses to become specialists in neuro rehabilitation.

Clarke revealed that the pressure she put on herself to feel normal after undergoing treatment, induced "stress, anxiety and fatigue". She said (nzherald.co), "That strain exhausted me more than anything, forcing myself to feel okay, if I can help a young person who was in the state I was in, I know they would be lifted and feel lighter in themselves."

In a long essay for The New Yorker, the 32-year-old actor talked about her condition in great detail, describing it as "violently, voluminously ill." "I’d never experienced fear like that — a sense of doom closing in. I could see my life ahead, and it wasn’t worth living. I am an actor; I need to remember my lines. Now I couldn’t recall my name," she had written.

Follow @News18Movies for more