Emilia Clarke Speculates This Person as Owner of the Infamous Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Finale

Fans of HBO blockbuster show Game of Thrones may remember the coffee cup-gate that took place during the final season in 2019. The scene from episode 4, “The Last of the Starks", featured actress Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harrington as Jon Snow and Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, there was the Starbucks cup left in the shot on the Winterfell sets. The coffee cup was spotted by shrewd fans and raised many questions about the post-production process.

However, the scene stood out for many reasons and several members of the cast came up with their own theories on how the coffee cup may have turned and gone unnoticed during the shoot.

Most recently Emilia set the record straight in an interview and shared her side of the story. In an interview to the Skimm, the British actress revealed that the cup was definitely not hers but she suspects show creator DB Weiss to be the owner of the infamous object. After the episode was first aired in 2019, the scene was re-edited to remove the cup from all streaming versions of the show.

With the screen adaptation of George RR Martin’s fantasy fiction novel A Song of Ice and Fire, Emilia gained worldwide fame. The actress played the sole heir of the Targaryen family who was known for their silver hair and ownership of dragons.

The multiple Emmy award-winning series had not delved into the back story of Khaleesi or Daenerys and her lineage that was almost driven to extinction. To fill this gap in the storyline, HBO is working on a spinoff titled House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones.

The prequel will air on HBO and its OTT platform HBO Max giving viewers a chance to see how the Targaryen house originated with its fire breathing dragons.

