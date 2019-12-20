Emilia Clarke Thought She Would Lose Game of Thrones Due to Brain Aneurysms
Emilia Clarke portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones all through its eight seasons, and experienced two health scares in 2011 and 2013.
Emilia Clarke at the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" in New York. (Image: AP)
Actress Emilia Clarke says she believed suffering from two brain aneurysms would get her fired from her role on HBO's popular fantasy series Game of Thrones. The 33-year-old actress portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series for the entirety of its run, and experienced two health scares in 2011 and 2013.
During her appearance on "Jessie Ware's Table Manners" podcast, Clarke, who went public with her ordeal earlier this year, admitted that she was devastated to go through the experience while living in the public eye, Daily Mail reported.
"With the first one, I couldn't let them know what had happened until they knew that I wasn't going to die. So it took us three weeks to be like, 'sorry for not answering the old emails. I've just been a bit, you know... I'm fine! By the way, everything's great. I'm totally fine. I'm going to be back to work, nothing wrong's with me. I'm all good'," she said.
"I just was, and consistently, so scared of being fired for whatever reason. So I was just like... that was just me, more than (them). I had no idea how taken care of I was," she added.
Clarke recently admitted that she "wanted to disappear" when she suffered her second brain aneurysm.
She said, "I do feel like the brain haemorrhages are the literal, physical embodiment of what it is to be attacked on a social media, because I didn't want to look anyone in the eye, and I didn't want anyone to recognise me. I wanted to disappear completely, to wipe myself off the face of the earth, because I couldn't handle the level of interaction. Because I felt totally laid bare, totally vulnerable, totally in pain."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennaiyin Beat Blasters in Dramatic Game at Home
- Parineeti Chopra Dropped as Face of Haryana's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign?
- Vodafone Has New Unlimited Prepaid Packs For Rs 129, Rs 199 And Rs 269
- Airtel Free Calls on Wi-Fi: Will it Work on Your Apple iPhone, OnePlus or Xiaomi Phone?
- Police Catch Robber From DNA He Left Behind After Walking Face-First Into a Door