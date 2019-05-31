Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Emilia Clarke 'Touched' by Fans' Donations, Calls It 'Best' Game of Thrones Gift Ever; See Post

The charity initiative was started on Reddit by elle_ellaria to raise money for Emilia Clarke's charity SameYou.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Emilia Clarke 'Touched' by Fans' Donations, Calls It 'Best' Game of Thrones Gift Ever; See Post
Emilia Clarke at the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" in New York. (Image: AP)
Loading...
In response to the online backlash created by a Change.org petition that surfaced in May, asking HBO to "remake" Game of Thrones Season 8 with "competent writers," a Reddit user started a fundraiser to support show's cast member Emilia Clarke's charity SameYou.

Clarke, who played fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen on the show, created the charity to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes. In March, the actress revealed that she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths.

In just over two days, the fundraiser raised more than USD 25,000.

Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram to gush in a new video about how she's so "touched" by the donations and called it the "best wrap gift" for Game of Thrones.

Here's what she posted:

"Ok so ‘speechless’ is a very fluid term.... that I’ve ignored in this rambling video BUT how could I be when there are so many thank you’s to give to YOU AMAZING HUMAN BEANS!!!!! Bloody hell, I am one very lucky lady to have such kind, generous, shining spirited fans who are raising money for my chairty @sameyouorg

Elle Elaria and your reddit page where you have raised almost £38,000 has made my day, week, month, year, decade, and I couldn’t think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you." (sic)



The charity initiative was started on Reddit by elle_ellaria, who anonymously spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said that "we wanted to send a message that even though fans have been very vocal in their disappointment with the conclusion of the series, none of that is directed at the cast and crew — all of whom did an incredible job bringing Westeros to life."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram