Emilia Clarke 'Touched' by Fans' Donations, Calls It 'Best' Game of Thrones Gift Ever; See Post

In response to the online backlash created by a Change.org petition that surfaced in May, asking HBO to "remake" Game of Thrones Season 8 with "competent writers," a Reddit user started a fundraiser to support show's cast member Emilia Clarke's charity SameYou.Clarke, who played fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen on the show, created the charity to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes. In March, the actress revealed that she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths.In just over two days, the fundraiser raised more than USD 25,000.Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram to gush in a new video about how she's so "touched" by the donations and called it the "best wrap gift" for Game of Thrones.Here's what she posted:"Ok so 'speechless' is a very fluid term.... that I've ignored in this rambling video BUT how could I be when there are so many thank you's to give to YOU AMAZING HUMAN BEANS!!!!! Bloody hell, I am one very lucky lady to have such kind, generous, shining spirited fans who are raising money for my chairty @sameyouorgElle Elaria and your reddit page where you have raised almost £38,000 has made my day, week, month, year, decade, and I couldn't think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you." (sic)The charity initiative was started on Reddit by elle_ellaria, who anonymously spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said that "we wanted to send a message that even though fans have been very vocal in their disappointment with the conclusion of the series, none of that is directed at the cast and crew — all of whom did an incredible job bringing Westeros to life."