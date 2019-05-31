Emilia Clarke 'Touched' by Fans' Donations, Calls It 'Best' Game of Thrones Gift Ever; See Post

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Emilia Clarke 'Touched' by Fans' Donations, Calls It 'Best' Game of Thrones Gift Ever; See Post
The charity initiative was started on Reddit by elle_ellaria to raise money for Emilia Clarke's charity SameYou.
Emilia Clarke at the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" in New York. (Image: AP)
Loading...
In response to the online backlash created by a Change.org petition that surfaced in May, asking HBO to "remake" Game of Thrones Season 8 with "competent writers," a Reddit user started a fundraiser to support show's cast member Emilia Clarke's charity SameYou.
Clarke, who played fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen on the show, created the charity to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes. In March, the actress revealed that she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths.
In just over two days, the fundraiser raised more than USD 25,000.
Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram to gush in a new video about how she's so "touched" by the donations and called it the "best wrap gift" for Game of Thrones.
Here's what she posted:
"Ok so ‘speechless’ is a very fluid term.... that I’ve ignored in this rambling video BUT how could I be when there are so many thank you’s to give to YOU AMAZING HUMAN BEANS!!!!! Bloody hell, I am one very lucky lady to have such kind, generous, shining spirited fans who are raising money for my chairty @sameyouorg
Elle Elaria and your reddit page where you have raised almost £38,000 has made my day, week, month, year, decade, and I couldn’t think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you." (sic)
The charity initiative was started on Reddit by elle_ellaria, who anonymously spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said that "we wanted to send a message that even though fans have been very vocal in their disappointment with the conclusion of the series, none of that is directed at the cast and crew — all of whom did an incredible job bringing Westeros to life."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Clarke, who played fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen on the show, created the charity to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes. In March, the actress revealed that she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths.
In just over two days, the fundraiser raised more than USD 25,000.
Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram to gush in a new video about how she's so "touched" by the donations and called it the "best wrap gift" for Game of Thrones.
Here's what she posted:
"Ok so ‘speechless’ is a very fluid term.... that I’ve ignored in this rambling video BUT how could I be when there are so many thank you’s to give to YOU AMAZING HUMAN BEANS!!!!! Bloody hell, I am one very lucky lady to have such kind, generous, shining spirited fans who are raising money for my chairty @sameyouorg
Elle Elaria and your reddit page where you have raised almost £38,000 has made my day, week, month, year, decade, and I couldn’t think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you." (sic)
The charity initiative was started on Reddit by elle_ellaria, who anonymously spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said that "we wanted to send a message that even though fans have been very vocal in their disappointment with the conclusion of the series, none of that is directed at the cast and crew — all of whom did an incredible job bringing Westeros to life."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- India-Made Suzuki Ignis Scores Three Stars in NCAP Testing
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results