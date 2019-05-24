Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity

Clarke opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the "Fifty Shades" franchise because of the reaction to her nudity in "Game of Thrones".

IANS

Updated:May 24, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
A still from Game Of Thrones.
Actress Emilia Clarke turned down Fifty Shades of Grey because she was "sick and tired" of being asked about nudity. Finally, the role went to Dakota Johnson.

During a sitdown with Patricia Arquette, Michelle Williams, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira and Niecy Nash for The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Clarke opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise because of the reaction to her nudity in Game of Thrones, reports etonline.com

"Well, Sam (Taylor-Johnson, the director) is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on ('Game of Thrones') was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman," she said.

"And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character -- I didn't do it so some guy could check out my t*ts, for God's sake."

The actress continued: "So, that coming up, I was like, 'I can't'. I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question'."

Game of Thrones is over, but the actress is looking forward to the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. It will air in India on Star World on May 28.

