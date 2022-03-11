Emilia Clarke Stands in Support Ukraine's Support; Urges People to Donate to Help Refugees, Displaced Families

Several Ukrainian residents have lost their lives after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war against Ukraine on February 24. While several organizations have stepped up to help the country tackle the current situation, several influential personalities have expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Hollywood star Emilia Clarke on Friday shared a post on Instagram, in which she empathized with people suffering in Ukraine and asked people to help provide food, water, shelter, and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

The 35-year-old actress shared a picture with her pet Ted in which the two were seen wearing a special t-shirt with the colors of Ukraine’s flag blue and yellow. The Me Before You actress had also shared pictures from the sets of her latest film as the movie crew also donned the same t-shirt. All of them wore the same t-shirts as they stood in support of Ukraine. Taking to the captions, the actress mentioned why she distributed the t-shirts to the crew members of her latest film. She wrote, “Ted and I are proud to stand with #Ukraine 🇺🇦. As are the incredible, beautiful crew from my latest project. These T-shirts were the most welcomed wrap gifts I’ve ever had the honour to give.”

Talking about the suffering the Ukraine residents are going through, amid the war, Clarke added, “My heart is breaking along with so many others over the continued suffering, pain and heartbreak millions are living through in Ukraine. As the news comes in everyday it can feel overwhelming, not knowing how any one individual can make any difference to this shocking reality, but, here are a few ways to show your support and send some love…”

The Last Chiristmas actress urged people to donate to help the families in trouble. “If you want to join us and donate much needed funds, donate to @disastersemergencycommittee. By doing so you’ll help provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families. If you are in the USA 🇺🇸 you can give to directrelief.org who are working to fulfil the medical needs of Ukraine’s health ministry.,” wrote Clarke.

The actress shared that the T-shirts she wore are also for sale, and the proceedings of the sale will be given in charity to aid the people in Ukaine. “The beautifully made (and insanely soft and comfy) t-shirts that Ted, the crew and I are wearing are by the ever magnificent and loving @charliemackesy. All proceeds go to @chooselove. All links are in my bio.”

At the end, the actress added the hashtags stand with Ukraine, stand with love and heart emoticons as she urged everyone to donate and help the people in Ukraine amid the war.

At least 11 children has been killed in Ukraine since Russian President V1adimir Putin launched a war on Febniarv 24, a Ukrainian parliament official said on Thursday.

“From the start of the Rusian invasion and up to 11:00 am (0900 GMT) on March 10, 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded,” Lvudmvla Denisova, parliament‘s point person on human rights, wrote in a Telegram message.

