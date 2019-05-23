Emilia Clarke Watched Adolf Hitler’s Videos to Prepare for her Final Speech in Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke says she was a nervous wreck ahead of shooting the scene and spent innumerable hours practising her lines.
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a still from Game of Thrones’ final episode. (Image: HBO)
In the early minutes of the HBO series’ final episode, Daenerys addresses an assembled horde of her Unsullied and Dothraki warriors in the fictitious High Valerian and Dothraki languages.
“In giving all these speeches in fake languages, I watched a lot of videos of — now it seems funny — dictators and powerful leaders speaking a different language to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the language. And you can! You absolutely can understand what Hitler’s f***ing saying, these single-focus orators speaking a foreign language,” Clarke told Variety.
The actor, who lives in Northern Ireland, said she was a nervous wreck ahead of shooting the scene and spent innumerable hours practising her lines. “This speech meant so much to me. I was so worried that I was going to f*** it up. I stayed up so late every night for like two months. I said it to my cooker, I said it to my fridge.
“I said it to all of Belfast out my window! Well, the window was closed because I didn’t want people to think I was actually barking mad,” she said.
The final season of HBO series has been heavily criticised by fans of the hit show. However, the show’s lead actors Kit Harington and Sophie Turner defended it and said it was “disrespectful” to assume that people behind the show did not give their best.
View this post on Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
