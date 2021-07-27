Emilia Clarke Welcomes Game of Thrones Co-star Iain Glen on Instagram with Adorable Pics

British actress Emilia Clarke — who rose to fame with her role as Khaleesi in the HBO television series Game of Thrones — shared a throwback moment on her Instagram handle. On Monday, the actress welcomed her former colleague from the show, Iain Glen on the social media platform. Glen played Ser Jorah Mormont in the Emmy-nominated show.

Glen recently made his Instagram debut and an elated Clarke shared the news with her 26.9 million followers. The actress posted a series of pictures with Glen from the sets of Game of Thrones and mentioned in the caption, “The man. The myth. The Legend @iainglen60 has joined Instagram. “Khalessi” My hero and my guide for over a decade. Please insta world show this man the lovin he deserves.”

Netizens were quick to respond to Clarke’s Instagram post that reminded them of the Game of Thrones and the relationship that the two characters shared on-screen. In the show, Mormont was shown to be in love with Khaleesi, however, the mother of dragons did not feel the same way, but considered him an important friend. Many netizens termed it as the “friendzone” relationship. Commenting on Clarke’s latest post, Joey Santos wrote, “Friendzone re-established.” Another user remembered Glen as, “He was the hope for all those of us who were friendzoned.”

During the course of eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Clarke had received four Emmy-nominations for her performance. Meanwhile, Glen’s Instagram handle shows netizens a glimpse into his life. The Scottish actor had shared his first Instagram post last week. The actor also posted a picture with his wife Charlotte Emmerson on the social media platform.

Glen’s latest Instagram post was dedicated to Clarke as he too shared a picture from the sets of Game of Thrones. The actor wrote in the caption, “Not just a brilliant actress, but the loveliest and kindest of friends.” Clarke responded to the post and commented, “Oh my hero.”

Game of Thrones aired from 2011 to 2019. It featured an ensemble cast including Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisile Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christey among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here