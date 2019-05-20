Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Emilia Clarke Writes a Heartfelt Thank You Note as Game of Thrones Draws to a Close
Emilia Clarke says Game of Thrones has shaped her as a woman, as an actor and as a human being.
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a still from Game of Thrones. (Image: Instagram/Emilia Clarke)
She starts by mentioning just how important the HBO show and playing Daenerys has been in shaping up the person she has become over the years. “Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” writes the 32-year-old.
“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.
“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown,” she adds.
Finally, thanking the show’s millions of viewers across the world who have been faithful to it over its course of eight seasons, Clarke writes, “But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”
Notably, Clarke’s character Daenerys goes through quite a journey on the show from being a princess in exile who is sold to a barbarian in marriage to mothering three dragons and becoming a fierce ruler.
Touted among the biggest shows on earth, Game of Thrones first aired on 17 April, 2011. Its last episode was telecast worldwide on Sunday.
