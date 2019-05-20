Emilia Clarke Writes a Heartfelt Thank You Note as Game of Thrones Draws to a Close

Emilia Clarke, who catapulted to fame for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, took to Instagram on Sunday to pen an emotional note ahead of the blockbuster show’s final episode.She starts by mentioning just how important the HBO show and playing Daenerys has been in shaping up the person she has become over the years. “Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” writes the 32-year-old.“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown,” she adds.Finally, thanking the show’s millions of viewers across the world who have been faithful to it over its course of eight seasons, Clarke writes, “But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”Notably, Clarke’s character Daenerys goes through quite a journey on the show from being a princess in exile who is sold to a barbarian in marriage to mothering three dragons and becoming a fierce ruler.Touted among the biggest shows on earth, Game of Thrones first aired on 17 April, 2011. Its last episode was telecast worldwide on Sunday.