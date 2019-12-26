Emilia Clarke's Mother Doesn't Let Her Get Drunk On Christmas
The Game Of Thrones star loves Christmas shopping and admitted she has a habit of 'always buying too much.'
Image courtesy: A still of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones Season 4 (HBO)
Actress Emilia Clarke says her mother does not allow her to get drunk during Christmas celebrations. However, partying with friends is different.
"We celebrate every year at home in London. I'll also meet up with my friends around Christmas time and we'll get drunk together," She told Britain's Heat magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"But that's a different kind of celebrating - that doesn't happen with the family. My mother would never allow it," Clarke added.
The Game Of Thrones star also loves Christmas shopping, and admitted she has a habit of "always buying too much".
She particularly loves buying gifts, she added.
"I love buying gifts and if I can't always do it in person, I will order online. I love giving. I almost think it's a bit selfish, because I feel so good about giving presents," Emilia said.
