1-MIN READ

Emily Beecham To Star In Netflix Horror Series '1899'

Emily Beecham To Star In Netflix Horror Series '1899'

Actor Emily Beecham has been roped in to feature in Netflix's anticipated European series "1899". The show hails from German writer-director-producers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the streamer's hit supernatural series "Dark", reported Deadline.

Los Angeles: Actor Emily Beecham has been roped in to feature in Netflix’s anticipated European series “1899”. The show hails from German writer-director-producers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of the streamer’s hit supernatural series “Dark”, reported Deadline.

The new drama will revolve around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant boat adrift, their journey descends into a horrifying nightmare. The eight-episode show will be multilingual but primarily in English.

Beecham, who won Cannes Best Actress 2019 award for “Little Joe”, is the first name aboard for the lavishly-mounted period horror series. “1899” is expected to go on floors from spring next year.

Netflix, the producers and Beecham’s representatives declined to comment.


