1-min read

Emily Blunt Wanted To Marry John Krasinski 'Disarmingly Soon'

Blunt was in a relationship with crooner Michael Buble for three years before meeting John in 2008 and marrying in an idyllic ceremony in Como Italy two years later.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2018, 8:30 AM IST
Emily Blunt Wanted To Marry John Krasinski 'Disarmingly Soon'
Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive for a special screening of 'Final Portrait' in New York, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC12B29DF610
Actress Emily Blunt says that when she first met her now-husband John Krasinski, she wanted to marry him 'disarmingly soon'.

Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old Blunt candidly revealed she knew she wanted to marry Krasinski 'disarmingly soon' after they met- leading to their engagement just 10 months after meeting.

Blunt was in a relationship with crooner Michael Buble for three years before meeting John in 2008 and marrying in an idyllic ceremony in Como Italy two years later.

They have two daughters - Hazel and Violet.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star revealed however that the start of her romance was unconventional as she explained a lunch with a friend was where it all began.

She said: '(Me and my friend) were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then (my friend) goes: 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John'. And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that."

