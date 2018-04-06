English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emily Blunt Wanted To Marry John Krasinski 'Disarmingly Soon'
Blunt was in a relationship with crooner Michael Buble for three years before meeting John in 2008 and marrying in an idyllic ceremony in Como Italy two years later.
Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive for a special screening of 'Final Portrait' in New York, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC12B29DF610
Actress Emily Blunt says that when she first met her now-husband John Krasinski, she wanted to marry him 'disarmingly soon'.
Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old Blunt candidly revealed she knew she wanted to marry Krasinski 'disarmingly soon' after they met- leading to their engagement just 10 months after meeting.
Blunt was in a relationship with crooner Michael Buble for three years before meeting John in 2008 and marrying in an idyllic ceremony in Como Italy two years later.
They have two daughters - Hazel and Violet.
The "Devil Wears Prada" star revealed however that the start of her romance was unconventional as she explained a lunch with a friend was where it all began.
She said: '(Me and my friend) were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then (my friend) goes: 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John'. And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that."
