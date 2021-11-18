Emily in Paris S2 Trailer: Lily Collins Gets Better at Navigating the French Capital, Not So Much Her Life

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series Emily in Paris, which became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020. Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

The trailer of Season 2 is out now, showing Emily’s life getting way more complicated in the French capital. Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

Emily enters into a love triangle with her crush, Gabriel, and is in a dilemma whether to come clean or not. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Watch the trailer here:

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

