Emily In Paris to Matilda The Musical, OTT Films and Web Shows to Release This Week

The year 2022 is ready to draw its curtains in just 10 days. With Christmas and New Year festivities knocking at our doors, a list of movies and web series is ready to get released on several OTT platforms. From Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris to novelist Roald Dahl’s Matilda screen adaptation, this week is going to be a cosy ride for binge-watchers who wish to snuggle inside the warmth of their blankets and select the best show to splurge on. It is time to choose from the various categories of shows and make merry this week.

Emily In Paris (Season 3) - Netflix

If the first and second seasons of Emily in Paris bowled you over, then wait before you re-enter the life of Emily Cooper once again on December 21. Lilly Collins with her graceful and straightforward performance as a marketing executive in Paris has highly impressed us with her high standards and glamorous fashion statements. Now, it is time to witness how Lilly’s Emily juggles her personal and professional life. Expect some bounties of romance in the latest third season as well.

A Not So Merry Christmas - Netflix

Having a subtle character resemblance to Scrooge, from Charles Dickens’s famous short novel A Christmas Carol, director Mark Alazraki’s heartwarming comedy - A Not So Merry Christmas introduces you to the life of a grumpy young man - Chuy who gets trapped in a time loop. Chuy, played brilliantly by Mauricio Ochmann, is forced to relive Christmas Day every year while his memory for the rest of 364 days is completely lost. A Not So Merry Christmas is currently streaming on Netflix from December 20.

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) - Netflix

After the tremendous success of its first season, Alice in Borderland yet again brings you a fresh plate of edgy action scenes and nail-biting tasks. This survival thriller revolves around ardent game addict Arisu aka Kento Yamazaki who finds himself transported to a parallel Tokyo city. Arisu, along with a handful of others must take part in a dangerous game of survival even at the behest of each other’s lives to come out alive. The second season of Alice In Borderland will premiere on OTT giant Netflix on December 22.

Pitchers (Season 2) - Zee5

Enjoying an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10, TVF’s Pitchers circles around four corporate employees who quit their tiring jobs to open their own companies. However, nothing is as easy as it sounds, with the four central characters - Naveen Bhansal aka Naveen Katuria, Arunabh Kumar aka Yogendra, Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra, and Biswapati Sarkar as Puneet navigating through success, failure, relationships, and most importantly friendship. Pitchers Season 2 is all set to hit your screens on December 23 on Zee5.

Matilda the Musical - Netflix

Based on the famous Roald Dahl children’s novel Matilda, this Netflix adaptation of Matilda the Musical revolves around an intelligent young girl named Matilda who dares to take a stand for herself and voice the injustice against her oppressive parents and controlling teacher. Matilda the Musical is an ideal watch this Christmas, especially because the film is geared up to release on December 25 on the “Tudum” platform Netflix.

