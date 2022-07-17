Emily Ratajkowski Fuels Divorce Rumours, Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring Amid Husband's Cheating Allegations

Emily Ratajkowski fuelled rumours of her divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model and Sebastian are married for four years and they share a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. Earlier this week, a report emerged claiming Sebastian has cheated on Emily. The model has added fuel to the rumours by stepping out sans her wedding ring.

Pictures of Emily emerged online in which she was seen out and about in New York City. She was seen taking a stroll with the couple’s husky-German Sheperd, Colombo. For what seems to be her first appearance since the cheating allegations made the headlines, Emily opted for a cropped white tank top which she paired with boyfriend-style blue jeans and brown loafers. The wedding ring was visibly missing in the pictures.

For the unversed, on Friday, Page Six quoted a source claiming that Sebastian cheated on Emily. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source told the publication. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” The international outlet added that it doesn’t appear in the court system that Emily has proceeded to file for the divorce yet.

The Independent also noted that Emily and Sebastian have not been spotted in public in a while now, with Emily opting for solo appearances in recent months. She was seen taking a trip to Paris, to attend the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, without Sebastian. She also made a solo appearance at the MET Gala in May.

Emily tied the knot in February 2018 in a courthouse wedding. At the time, Emily shared pictures on her Instagram Stories with a few friends attending the ceremony and announced her wedding. “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today,” she wrote in a series of images. The couple announced the birth of their baby in March last year.

