GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Married In Budget Outfit In Surprise Wedding

Despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Emily Ratajkowski Gets Married In Budget Outfit In Surprise Wedding
( Image: AP)
Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski chose a budget-conscious brand for her bridal look.

The 26-year-old on Friday made the surprise announcement that she is now a married woman, taking to Instagram to post photographs of herself with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports dailymail.co.uk.

But despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress. Instead, she wore a suit from Zara that cost under $200. "So. I have a surprise. I got married today," she wrote on Instagram.

Credit: @Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: @Emily Ratajkowski

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You