Emily Ratajkowski Gets Married In Budget Outfit In Surprise Wedding

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski chose a budget-conscious brand for her bridal look.The 26-year-old on Friday made the surprise announcement that she is now a married woman, taking to Instagram to post photographs of herself with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports dailymail.co.uk.But despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress. Instead, she wore a suit from Zara that cost under $200. "So. I have a surprise. I got married today," she wrote on Instagram.Credit: @ Emily Ratajkowski Credit: @ Emily Ratajkowski (With IANS inputs)