English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emily Ratajkowski Gets Married In Budget Outfit In Surprise Wedding
Despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress
( Image: AP)
Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski chose a budget-conscious brand for her bridal look.
The 26-year-old on Friday made the surprise announcement that she is now a married woman, taking to Instagram to post photographs of herself with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports dailymail.co.uk.
But despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress. Instead, she wore a suit from Zara that cost under $200. "So. I have a surprise. I got married today," she wrote on Instagram.
Credit: @Emily Ratajkowski
Credit: @Emily Ratajkowski
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The 26-year-old on Friday made the surprise announcement that she is now a married woman, taking to Instagram to post photographs of herself with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports dailymail.co.uk.
But despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress. Instead, she wore a suit from Zara that cost under $200. "So. I have a surprise. I got married today," she wrote on Instagram.
Credit: @Emily Ratajkowski
Credit: @Emily Ratajkowski
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street