Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh

The model joins Shameik Moore, Calum Worthy, Jimmy Tatro and Lilly Singh on the cast of "Bright Futures," from "Black-ish" series creator Kenya Barris. Former "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow is also involved in the project.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 31, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vogue Foundation Dinner, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018, on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Image: Getty Images)
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has landed a role in an upcoming comedy show called "Bright Futures", currently in the works at NBC.

Emily Ratajkowski has joined the cast of a new show currently in development at NBC, according to reports in US entertainment media. The model joins Shameik Moore, Calum Worthy, Jimmy Tatro and Lilly Singh on the cast of "Bright Futures," from "Black-ish" series creator Kenya Barris. Former "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow is also involved in the project.

"Bright Futures" tells the story of a group of friends in their twenties, as they transition into professional, adult life.

Ratajkowski will take on the role of Sarah, a girl-next-door character with a telltale tattoo behind her ear.

Shameik Moore will play Aaron, one of the four friends, who are roommates in Los Angeles. After passing the bar, a boozy night puts paid to his high-flying career ambitions, and Aaron must now work as a lowly personal injury lawyer.

Calum Worthy has been cast as Danny, a gung-ho yet neurotic film school graduate. Danny is a budding screenwriter who has just landed his first gig working for one of Hollywood's hottest writers.

Lilly Singh will play roommate Sid, a recent medical school graduate whose main career goal is to have people call her "doctor".

Jimmy Tatro will play the group's apparent hater, Berger. However, he's also deeply loyal and will do anything to defend his friends.

Ratajkowski also stars in George Ratliff's upcoming thriller "Welcome Home" with Aaron Paul.

