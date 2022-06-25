Eminem and Snoop Dogg Turn into Their Bored Ape NFT Avatars in New Music Video

Legendary rappers, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, are leading the pack of artists who are indulging in the world of Web3. Both the artists are owners of NFTs of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Flaunting their Web3 endeavours, Eminem and Snoop Dogg have released their single titled From The D 2 The LBC on June 24. The official music video, which debuted at the annual Ape Fest organised in New York, features the Ape figures at multiple occasions. The video is based on the concept of a hybrid cartoon/live action universe.

The video shows Eminem and Snoop Dogg recording at the studio, where Snoop, staying true to his character, is smoking a giant marijuana joint. The smoke gets Eminem hallucinating and he keeps turning into an ape from time to time. The song is primarily based on the cities the two rappers are from – Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California – and of course, marijuana.

Take a look at the official music video here:

Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s collaboration comes after a hiatus of 22 years. The last time the two rappers shared a track was in 2000. Eminem and Snoop Dogg also went through a beef in 2020 when Eminem released his track Zeus. The artists then reconciled in 2021, as Eminem revealed in his track Killer (Remix).

Announcing the release, Eminem tweeted, “Took too long to reconnect with Snoop Dogg – you know we had to make a movie!”

Eminem is a Bored Ape NFT holder and also shows it off through his Twitter DP. Snoop Dogg, too, owns multiple BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs.

Snoop Dogg also released his album B.O.D.R (Bacc On Death Row) in February 2022 and announced his plans to make the label of the album an NFT.

Ape Fest is an annual fest that is organised for BAYC and MAYC owners and enthusiasts. This year, multiple other artists, including LCD Soundsystem, Lil Wayne, and The Roots will feature in it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.