Eminem Apologises For Using Homophobic Slur on Kamikaze Album

Rapper Eminem has regretted the use of homophobic lyrics on his new album, Kamikaze.The 45-year-old musician was criticised by many, including Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds, for using homophobic slurs in the track FallTyler had tweeted about Eminem's 2017 single Walk on Water, saying, "Dear god this song is horrible, sheesh how the f**k."In an interview with Sway Calloway, Eminem said, "I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far.""Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. ... It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going 'I don't feel right with this'," he added.