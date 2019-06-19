Eminem, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and 19 More Artists to Collaborate with Ed Sheeran on His New Album

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new LP No.6 Collaborations Project features as many as 22 collaborators including the likes of Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Eminem.

The list also features Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more. The 15-track LP will be out on July 12, read a statement.

Sheeran said in a statement, "I'm a huge fan of all of the artistes I worked with on the album. Whether I've been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they're artistes that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can't wait for you to hear it."

The tracklisting news follows the release of Sheeran's global hits I Don't Care with Justin Bieber and Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, which have amassed over 750 million global streams to date, and both of which feature on the upcoming release.

Sheeran shared the track list in full on Tuesday. He wrote, "Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @thuggerthugger1 @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton (sic)."

While Sheeran has previously worked with Bieber when he penned the latter’s hit Love Yourself, the recently released I Don't Care was the first time that Bieber and Sheeran performed together. Sheeran’s last album, Divide, was released in 2017.

(With inputs from IANS)

