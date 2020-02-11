Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Eminem Reveals Why He Performed at Oscars, 17 Years Later

Rapper Eminem performed his hit song Lose Yourself that won him an Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song, making it the first hip hop song to receive the award, performed a surprise set on the 92nd Academy Awards.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eminem Reveals Why He Performed at Oscars, 17 Years Later
Rapper Eminem performed his hit song Lose Yourself that won him an Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song, making it the first hip hop song to receive the award, performed a surprise set on the 92nd Academy Awards.

Rapper Eminem surprised many with his performance of "Lose yourself" at Academy Awards 2020, 17 years after the song won him an Oscar.

He'd decided not to attend the ceremony in 2003, leaving his collaborator Luis Resto to accept the award from legendary actress-singer Barbra Streisand.

In an interview with variety.com, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, opened up about how his Sunday night's performance came together.

"I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool. Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed 'Lose yourself' on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me," said the rapper.

"But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!' That to me shows how authentic and real that award is -- when you don't show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me," he added.

He doesn't know if he was disappointed about missing the ceremony back then, he was "blown back by the fact that I won".

"I don't even think I understood back then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember being kinda confused about why I was even up for one, because as a kid with the Oscars, it was like a vacuum," said Eminem.

At the time, some reports said he didn't perform because the Oscars wanted him to do a censored version of the song.

"Oh no, that wasn't the case at all, because there's not even that many cuss words in it - there's only a couple. That's not true at all," he clarified.

He enjoyed being at Oscars this year. "Absolutely. I got to hug Salma Hayek," he shared.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram