Eminem Slams Netflix for Cancelling Marvel Series 'The Punisher'
Rapper Eminem has slammed online streaming platform Netflix for cancelling Marvel series The Punisher.
(Image courtesy: Instagram/Eminem)
Rapper Eminem has slammed online streaming platform Netflix for cancelling Marvel series The Punisher.
The Rap God rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over Netflix's decision, reports foxnews.com.
He wrote: "Dear Netflix, regarding your cancellation of 'The Punisher', you are blowing it, sincerely Marshall."
Retweeting Eminem's tweet, actress Amber Rose Revah, who is playing the role of agent Dinah Madani in the show, said: "I guess this means Eminem our show. I imagine this is that same feeling as when you have your first child."
The streaming service on Monday announced that it was cancelling The Punisher and fellow Marvel series Jessica Jones.
Apart from The Punisher and Jessica Jones, Netflix has cancelled every other Marvel series, including Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.
