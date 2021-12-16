Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Her Boyfriend with Endearing Pics

Alaina Scott, Eminem's daughter, revealed about her engagement to longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on Monday with a heartfelt Instagram post. "This moment,This life..Yes, ahundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” Scott wrote alongside photos.The engagement comes after them dating each other for seven years. Scott shared photos of Matt on his knees on the rooftop patio of Detroit's Monarch Club, asking for her hand in marriage. The 28-year-old also gave fans a sneak peek at her simple engagement ring, which has a single emerald-cut diamond set in a solid gold band.

"Still on cloud 9. Thank you for all the well wishes, we are feeling so loved," she posted in response to everyone sending her congratulatory messages.

In July, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, which Scott captured on Instagram. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner,” she captioned a post with a picture of the two of them on the occasion.

Alaina is Eminem's biological niece but he adopted her after Dawn Scott, her mother, and ex-wife Kim Mathers’ sister, died of an alleged overdose in 2016, according to People. Eminem has always been a big part of Alaina's life, and included her and Hailie in his song Mockingbird from 2004. The 15-time Grammy winner is also the father of Hallie Jade, a 25-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Kim Mathers. He also adopted Stevie Laine, 19, the son of ex-wife Kim Mathers and her ex-husband Eric Hartte.

“I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of Hailie,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2004. “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

