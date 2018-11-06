English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eminent Bhajan Singer Vinod Agarwal Passed Away at 63
Vinod Agarwal died due to multiple organ failure, hospital officials said.
File photo of Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Popular Hindi bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal, who was on life support for the last 24 hours, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure, hospital officials said. He was 63.
He was admitted in critical condition to Nayati hospital in Mathura after he complained of chest pain earlier on Sunday.
The singer was put on ventilator after some of his vital organs stopped working, a doctor said.
Born in New Delhi in 1955, Agarwal was popular for his imitable style of singing. He had settled down in Vrindavan due to his devotion to Lord Krishna.
He has performed in more than 1,500 live programs in all parts of the country and has held shows in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.
