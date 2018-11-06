GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Eminent Bhajan Singer Vinod Agarwal Passed Away at 63

Vinod Agarwal died due to multiple organ failure, hospital officials said.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2018, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eminent Bhajan Singer Vinod Agarwal Passed Away at 63
File photo of Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
Popular Hindi bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal, who was on life support for the last 24 hours, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure, hospital officials said. He was 63.

He was admitted in critical condition to Nayati hospital in Mathura after he complained of chest pain earlier on Sunday.

The singer was put on ventilator after some of his vital organs stopped working, a doctor said.

Born in New Delhi in 1955, Agarwal was popular for his imitable style of singing. He had settled down in Vrindavan due to his devotion to Lord Krishna.

He has performed in more than 1,500 live programs in all parts of the country and has held shows in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...