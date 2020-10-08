Emma Mackey To Topline 'Nell Gwynn' For Working Title

Los Angeles: “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey will play the lead role in Working Title’s “Nell Gwynn”. Based on the Olivier-winning play by Jessica Swale, who is also adapting, the story follows the life of Nell Gwynn, mistress of Charles II, and her part in the theatre of the 17th century.

According to Deadline, the movie will be helmed by Lisa Baros D’Sa and Glenn Layburn of “Ordinary Love” fame. The makers are likely to cast an actor for the role of Charles II soon.

Mackey, who broke out with her role of Maeve in Netflix’s “Sex Education”, will next be seen in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile”.