Emma Stone Calls Ex Andrew Garfield 'Jerk' After He Lied To Her About His Spider-Man No Way Home Role

Turns out, Andrew Garfield not only lied to Marvel fans but also lied to his ex-girlfriend and former The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ahead of the Tom Holland starrer’s release, rumours ran wild claiming that Andrew and Tobey Maguire were in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A leaked picture also confirmed the claims but Andrew shot down the reports every single time.

However, when the film was released, the theatre erupted when they saw Andrew, Tobey and Tom share the frame. While fans seemingly forgave and even poked fun at Andrew for his attempts to hide the spoiler, Andrew has now revealed that Emma called him a ‘jerk’ for lying to her.

Appearing in a recent episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew revealed Emma texted her several times, asking if he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk,'" Andrew said.

Andrew and Emma starred in two Spider-Man movies — The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. Fans were hoping that Andrew would return for a third Amazing Spider-Man film. However, the franchise was terminated and hurdled in the era of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Meanwhile, Andrew was also seen in Tick, Tick… Boom! last year. The film has received rave reviews and bagged numerous nominations at the upcoming Golden Globes Awards, including Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor. Andrew is also nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

