Emma Stone, Dave McCary Postpone Wedding Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood actor Emma Stone and his fiance Dave McCary have postponed their wedding due to coronavirus outbreak.

Emma and McCary were to tie the knot in Los Angles a few days ago, but were forced to postpone the ceremony in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 across the world, reported ANI.

The rumours of their romance came to the fore in 2017 when the couple was seen together in New York City, where they had gone for the shooting of Saturday Night Live. The actress hosted the show at that time. McCary is a segment director cum writer on the show.

The Oscar-winning actress opened up about her relationship with McCary in August 2018 in an interview with Elle magazine. During that interview, the actress also talked about her willingness to get hitched and have a family.

McCary put out the news of his engagement with Emma by sharing a picture of his with the actress on Instagram. In the picture, the 31-year-old actress was seen flaunting her ring.

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, US President Donald Trump a few days ago suggested that a gathering of more than 10 people should not take place in the country.

COVID-19 has created an environment of fear as the deadly virus has spread to over 100 countries and claimed lives of more than 8,000 people globally.

In the face of the rising number of cases across the world, several countries have put in place travel restrictions and asked their citizens to practice self-isolation.

