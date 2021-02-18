Emma Stone Embraces Her Wicked Side as She Plays Disney's Cruella

Academy Award winning actress Emma Stone is ready to ensnare her audience with Disney’s Cruella. The trailer for the upcoming movie was released on Wednesday and it shows Emma donning the role of the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil with half black and half white hair and her three dalmatians.

It is speculated that the upcoming movie will be an origin story of the character as we see Emma as an aspiring punk designer and a grifter named Estella who is trying to get the attention of the wealthiest people to take notice of her and her designs. As she tries to make her way into the fashion world, Estella befriends a pair of young thieves who are in awe of her knack for mischief, and together they create a gang that executes its mischief on the London streets.

As luck would have it, one day Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is ultra chic and terrifyingly haute. The character of Baroness von Hellman is played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. However, Estella’s relationship with the Baroness sets in motion a course of events and revelations that causes Estella to embrace her wicked side and hence she becomes the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s England, Emma makes sure that fans of Creulla get a taste of nostalgia as she says, “I am a woman, hear me roar."

The trailer has received over 3.8 million views since it was released on Wednesday. Fans have commented with their interpretations of the trailer as some believe it reminds them of Harley Quinn while others say the movie looks like Disney’s version of Joker. One of the users commented, “I hope this is isn't a case of "she's just misunderstood" or an "anti-hero". Sometimes we just need a straight up villain(sic)".

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie who has earlier directed critically acclaimed I, Tonya. The movie will hit the theatres on May 28, 2021.