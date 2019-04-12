English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emma Stone Has a Major Fangirl Moment as BTS Performs on Saturday Night Live
As a treat for their fans, this weekend, BTS is set to set to perform on Saturday Night Live and host Emma Stone is as excited as BTS Army.
Korean-pop music popularly known as K-pop has risen to become one of the most successful genres in the music industry with BTS charting as one of the most recognised bands. As a treat for their fans, this weekend, BTS is set to set to perform on Saturday Night Live.
The news has not only excited the BTS ARMYs, but also the cast of SNL which is fan-shipping the band, with Emma Stone in the lead.
In a recently released promo, the actress is seen having an onstage slumber party with SNL cast members Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim. Dressed in BTS themed pyjamas with posters of the band covering the set behind her, the actress excitedly tells another woman on stage, "I am camping out on this stage until BTS gets here."
On the music front, BTS is all set to be back with another album Map of The Soul: Persona. BTS's parent company Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the news, that the new album will hit the shelves in April this year.
Map of the Soul: Persona comes after BTS's two-hit releases in 2018, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.
The year has been amazing for the band so far. The group became the first Korean and the only Korean band to be nominated in the Best Recording Package category in the history of the Grammy Awards 2019. With their appearance at Grammys, BTS became the first ever Korean band to achieve a spot on the American charts.
Even though the band did not take home the gramophone, the seven-member boy band - Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) - won hearts with their appearance.
💜 @BTS_twt has a message for you! 💜 #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/v4Q8XvhmNG— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2019
Emma Stone hosts the show this week with musical guest @BTS_twt!— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 11, 2019
💜🔜 #BTSxSNL 🔜💜 pic.twitter.com/XTjvOIIKgA
It’s a #BTSxSNL sleepover! 💜 pic.twitter.com/IKJs2E7lel— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2019
