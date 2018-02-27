Emma Stone Is Being Considered To Play Wonder Woman 2 Villain

: Actress Emma Stone is being considered to essay the character of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2.According to That Hashtag Show website, the sequel to Wonder Woman will introduce the clawed supervillain as its central antagonist.The script of the project is developed by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callahan.Created by William Moulton Marston, Cheetah has four different incarnations since the character's debut.While actress Priscilla Rich played the Golden and Silver Age Cheetah, Deborah Domaine was the Bronze Age Cheetah. Barbara Ann Minerva was the third. Sebastian Ballesteros, a male usurper, briefly played the role in 2001.The cinematic iteration of the character is said to be based on the current Cheetah Barbara Ann Minerva, reports hollywoodreporter.com."Wonder Woman 2", which is said to be set in the 1980s during the waning days of the Cold War, is expected to begin filming on May 28 in London.Actress Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman, with Chris Pine, Said Taghmaoui and Ewen Bremner also returning to the project.