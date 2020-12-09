News18 Logo

Emma Stone to Join Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3?

Recently, the news of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone joining the cast of Tom Holland's Spider Man 3 has gone viral with people having different reactions to it.

As the superhero fans are already excited for the upcoming instalment of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3, the news of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone joining the team has took the excitement to next level.

A Twitter page going by the name DR Movie News has tweeted that all the four actors are confirmed to join Tom Holland in MCU’s Spider-Man 3, scheduled for release next year. ’ (2021). The page also wrote that this might be the most ambitious crossover in the MCU so far and is every Spider-Man fan’s dream come true.

As soon as the news has been dropped on the internet, it has prompted several reactions from the fans of the franchise. While many fans are going gaga over it, some of the fans have also criticised the reunion. A user commented that too many characters spoil the broth and it seems to be the fate of most superhero movies. He further wrote that they don't need the confusion of multiple universes and fanboy geek outs of multiple spiders and asked to just tell a simple story. The user also added that Garfield was the "absolute worst" and his Gwen Stacy is dead.

Some other user found the news fantastic and wrote that he stopped being excited about movies (Except for Bill and Ted 3). He also added that he really hope rumours of the other Spidermans returning are true as well.

Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile, Alfred Molina with scooper Jeff Sneider has also been reportedly confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the film, while Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will also be seen in Spider-Man 3. However, it isn't clear whether he will be reprising his character or will have an alternate version of the character.


