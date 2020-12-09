Emma Stone to Join Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3?

As the superhero fans are already excited for the upcoming instalment of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3, the news of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone joining the team has took the excitement to next level.

A Twitter page going by the name DR Movie News has tweeted that all the four actors are confirmed to join Tom Holland in MCU’s Spider-Man 3, scheduled for release next year. ’ (2021). The page also wrote that this might be the most ambitious crossover in the MCU so far and is every Spider-Man fan’s dream come true.

BREAKING: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, & Emma Stone are CONFIRMED to be returning & joining Tom Holland in Marvel Studios’ ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2021), in what may be the most ambitious crossover in the MCU thus far.This is every Spider-Man fan’s dream come true. pic.twitter.com/DldcjnJ7CT — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) December 8, 2020

As soon as the news has been dropped on the internet, it has prompted several reactions from the fans of the franchise. While many fans are going gaga over it, some of the fans have also criticised the reunion. A user commented that too many characters spoil the broth and it seems to be the fate of most superhero movies. He further wrote that they don't need the confusion of multiple universes and fanboy geek outs of multiple spiders and asked to just tell a simple story. The user also added that Garfield was the "absolute worst" and his Gwen Stacy is dead.

Damn I'm so disappointed that this is going to be spider verse.....Oh well pic.twitter.com/lcjeYYo22H — Marwan (@MonkyOfTheNight) December 8, 2020

Some other user found the news fantastic and wrote that he stopped being excited about movies (Except for Bill and Ted 3). He also added that he really hope rumours of the other Spidermans returning are true as well.

This is fantastic news. I stopped being excited for movies (Except for Bill and Ted 3). I really hope rumors of the other Spidermans returning are true as well, like Crisis on Infinite Earths style but in the Marvel universe? I dont keep up but I know The CW did that. — Eighties Dude (@HootyHaHa) December 8, 2020

Here are some reactions:

Its was far better than I thought it would be going in. Its the only crossover they did that actually worked because it had actual fall out and shit that happened in it mattered going forward — That Dude Vik (@GOD_DEITY_VIK) December 9, 2020

Not mine. I hate this trend of “creating” a multiverse by using previous films using the same IP from an unconnected series. DC did this crap with their Crisis event and I hated it. It’s lazy and is just blatant fan service. It’s not good storytelling or world-building. — Nominrath (@Nominrath) December 9, 2020

Did the MCU ever fail at stuffing too many characters into one movie? Last time I checked, Civil War = good, Ragnarok = good, Avengers 1-4 = good. (and yes I like Age of Ultron. It's underrated. And people just like to shit on the villian like he's the movie itself) — Behan the Scene (@behanthescene) December 8, 2020

Noooooo. I want a live action spider verse. But, Holland needs his own Spiderman 3 to close out his trilogy before spider verse. This is gonna be Spiderman 3 and amazing Spiderman 2 again. Where they stuff way to many characters in a movie and the plot suffers. — Zetin (@Zetin2455) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Alfred Molina with scooper Jeff Sneider has also been reportedly confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the film, while Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will also be seen in Spider-Man 3. However, it isn't clear whether he will be reprising his character or will have an alternate version of the character.