News18 » Movies
1-min read

Emma Stone’s First Look as Disney’s Cruella is All About Punk Rock

Directed by Craig Gillespie and also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, Cruella is slated to release on May 28, 2021.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Emma Stone’s First Look as Disney’s Cruella is All About Punk Rock
Emma Stone’s first look as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s forthcoming film Cruella. (Image: Twitter/Walt Disney Studios)
Actress Emma Stone will be bringing the story of one of Disney's greatest villains, Cruella de Vil, on the big screen with Cruella, and she says it comes with a fresh approach and is very "punk rock".

Disney on Saturday shared a first look of the actress as the iconic villain at the D23 Expo. Stone could not attend the event, but shared information about the project through a video message, in which a dalmatian also made an appearance."Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," Stone said, adding, "1970's set in London, it's punk rock".

In the first look of the live-action project, Stone as Cruella is seen in short permed hair with de Vil's signature black and white colour-blocked hairstyle. She is wearing a black leather chequered jacket and is holding onto three leashes attached to three dalmatians. 

Her henchmen Jasper and Horace (essayed by Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser) are in the background. A non-Dalmatian puppy can also be spotted in the back. The film also stars Emma Thompson.

Cruella first appeared in the 1961's animated feature 101 Dalmatians, in which she kidnaps dalmatian puppies with an aim to use their fur to make coats. The character was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in the animated version. Glenn Close played the villain in a 1996 live-action reboot and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.

Disney's Cruella will delve into Cruella's backstory and try to find an answer to the question—“How did she get this way?"

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella is slated to release on May 28, 2021.

