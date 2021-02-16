Emma Thompson Is A Warm, Generous Co-star: Shabana Azmi

News18 Logo

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said collaborating with Hollywood star Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's "What's Love Got To Do With It?" was a "wonderful" experience. Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a "generous" co-star. "It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.

Billed as a cross-cultural romantic-comedy, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” is set between London and South Asia. The film marks Kapur’s return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”.

The project is the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Azmi since 1983’s acclaimed Hindi-language family drama “Masoom” . “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” also stars Lily James of “Baby Driver” fame and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.


