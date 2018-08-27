Emma Thompson Opens Up About Her Daughter Being Sexually Assaulted on London Tube

Award-winning veteran actress Emma Thompson recently spoke about her teenage daughter being the victim of a sexual assault in 2017.During a radio interview, the 59-year-old actress revealed that her 18-year-old daughter was groped while riding on the London Underground in 2017. The experience was a highly unsettling one and left Gaia feeling reluctant to travel on the city's historic underground train ssytem, colloquially called the Tube. "My daughter had the experience of being felt up on the Tube and felt very nervous about going out on the tube for a long time afterwards," said the actress during a show on BBC Radio 4.Emma further revealed that Gaia, who was 17 at the time of the incident, had been hesitant about talking about the incident.In an interview the Daily Express, Emma further elaborathed, saying, "She said the thing that upset her most was not the act itself but the fact that she felt cowed enough by it not to call him out. And I think that what we suffer as women most from our shame at not being able to say 'Why are you doing this?' We're so shocked and undermined by these actions that we can't turn around and take the action that we want and that's the thing that sits with us and sticks with us. Which is so unjust."The Oscar-winning actress was one of the most outspoken members Hollywood during the the industry's sex abuse scandal in 2017, which began with the Harvey Weinstein revelations. Thompson dismissed suggestions that Weinstein's alleged abuse and rapes of young actresses and others working in the business was the result of sex addiction, flatly calling the disgraced mogul a sexual predator.