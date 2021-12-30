Emma Watson Considered Quitting Harry Potter Franchise During Order of Phoenix Shoot

The cast of Hollywood blockbuster franchise Harry Potter will soon be seen in HBO Max's reunion special, and fans are excited to hear the stories from the actors. On November 16, 2021, the first Harry Potter movie marked its 20th anniversary of release. During the star-studded reunion, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, will open up about her tryst with fame at such a young age and how she even contemplated leaving the franchise.

According to a report by People, in the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, director David Yates discusses how Watson was thinking of leaving the franchise around the time he signed on to direct Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – the 5th film in the series.

Watson, sitting next to her co-star Rupert Grint who played Ronald Weasley, recalled rereading a diary entry from that time, and said, “I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.’”

People reported that Grint also had similar feelings to Emma where he contemplated what life would be like if he called it a day, but the cast never really spoke about it. “I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all having similar feelings,” said Grint.

Adding to Grint’s statement, Watson said, “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the role of protagonist Harry Potter, also shared similar thoughts on gaining fame at such a young age. People reported that the 32-year-old actor said, “We never talked about it on the film because we were all just kids. As a 14-year-old boy, I was never going to turn around to another 14-year-old and be like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Is everything okay?’”

