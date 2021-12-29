Emma Watson Fell in Love with This Harry Potter Co-star Due to Their Sweet Gesture

Harry Potter fans will be doubly happy to ring in the New Year this time. Ask why? Because Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special will debut on January 1, 2022. While the on-screen reunion will be loaded with plenty for fans to look forward to, exciting previews have made way online. During a sneak peek for the upcoming special, Emma Watson reminisces the time she fell in love with her former co-star Tom Felton.

As reported by ET Canada, Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the world-famous franchise, was all of 10 when she started filming for her character. Felton, on the other hand, was 12 when he began filming for his part as a chief antagonist, Draco Malfoy. The actors went on to shoot together until the final instalment for almost a decade. Even though Felton’s Malfoy served as a villain in Harry Potter, Emma Watson ended up having a crush on him.

Recalling the moment she fell for the actor, Watson said, “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.” From that moment, Watson would come on set every day and look for Felton’s number on the call sheet." Does she remember the number now? “Yes! She revealed it was seven."

Felton, who apparently was aware of Watson's crush on him, though he was only protective of her. They never dated or shared anything romantic but continue to share something of “a kinship”.

More behind-the-scenes trivia from Harry Potter will be a part of the reunion special which airs on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Daniel Radcliffe will all join the cast members on their trip down memory lane.

