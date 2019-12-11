Emma Watson Happy with Popularity of Her 'Self-Partnered' Comment

Actress Emma Watson says she is happy that people feel empowered by her "self-partnered" label.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress said that she is entering the next decade with a new perspective on her life as a single woman. She said that instead of letting her relationship status define her, she has decided to live a "self-partnered" lifestyle -- hinting that she is happy being in a relationship with herself. The newly coined term soon became popular.

"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered'? This thing's gone crazy," she told E!'s The Rundown.

Watson said that she is "100 percent" committed to being self-partnered even when she is in a relationship.

"It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way cause you're not with someone," the 29-year-old explained.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.