1-min read

Emma Watson Happy with Popularity of Her 'Self-Partnered' Comment

Emma Watson had stated in an interview that she did not define herself on the basis of her relationship status.

IANS

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
Emma Watson Happy with Popularity of Her 'Self-Partnered' Comment
Actor Emma Watson, winner of Best Actor in a Movie award for 'Beauty and the Beast', poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)

Actress Emma Watson says she is happy that people feel empowered by her "self-partnered" label.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress said that she is entering the next decade with a new perspective on her life as a single woman. She said that instead of letting her relationship status define her, she has decided to live a "self-partnered" lifestyle -- hinting that she is happy being in a relationship with herself. The newly coined term soon became popular.

"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered'? This thing's gone crazy," she told E!'s The Rundown.

Watson said that she is "100 percent" committed to being self-partnered even when she is in a relationship.

"It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way cause you're not with someone," the 29-year-old explained.

