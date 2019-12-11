Emma Watson Happy with Popularity of Her 'Self-Partnered' Comment
Emma Watson had stated in an interview that she did not define herself on the basis of her relationship status.
Actor Emma Watson, winner of Best Actor in a Movie award for 'Beauty and the Beast', poses in the press room during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)
Actress Emma Watson says she is happy that people feel empowered by her "self-partnered" label.
In an interview with Vogue, the actress said that she is entering the next decade with a new perspective on her life as a single woman. She said that instead of letting her relationship status define her, she has decided to live a "self-partnered" lifestyle -- hinting that she is happy being in a relationship with herself. The newly coined term soon became popular.
"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered'? This thing's gone crazy," she told E!'s The Rundown.
Watson said that she is "100 percent" committed to being self-partnered even when she is in a relationship.
"It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way cause you're not with someone," the 29-year-old explained.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Hina Khan and Her Father Take Dig at Rising Onion Prices, Watch Hilarious Video
- Housefull 4 to Marjaavaan: Dullest Films of 2019 that Made Us Regret Buying Tickets
- Important to Probe Conflict of Interest of Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand, Says Jwala Gutta
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders