Emma Watson Lists Down 'Incredible Documentaries' that Tackle Issue of Racial Justice

People from all walks of lives and in thousands of numbers carrying placards reading 'black lives matter' and raising slogans took to the streets in many US cities, demonstrating peacefully against the killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

As the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum across the world and with protesters fighting against racism, many celebrities joined the movement.

Harry Potter fame Emma Watson, who has been a vocal supporter of Gender Equality and is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador who helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe has also spoken about racial justice and came out in support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Lately, she has been actively sharing information about racial injustice and talking about how "White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society."

The 30-year-old in a previous post said that she would be using her social media accounts to share links to resources she has found useful for her "researching, learning, listening".

Keeping her promise, the actress compiled a list of documentaries tackling the issue of racial justice, and shared it with her followers on Instagram.

The list includes documentaries like St. Louis Superman ⁣which was nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards and The Hard Stop, which was nominated for a BAFTA in the category Best debut by a British writer, director or producer and for two British Independent Film Awards: Best Documentary and Breakthrough Producer in 2017.

Here's the list:



-13th ⁣



-The Central Park Five⁣



-The Hard Stop⁣



-St. Louis Superman ⁣



-3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets⁣



-Unarmed Black Male ⁣



-Strong Island ⁣



-Black Sheep⁣



-I am Not Your Negro⁣



-Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask⁣



-The Stuart Hall Project⁣



-The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution⁣



-LA 92⁣



-Generation Revolution⁣



-Two Towns of Jasper⁣



-American Denial⁣



-Always in Season⁣



-Eyes on the Prize⁣



-Banished⁣



-Reconstruction: America After the Civil War ⁣



-Slavery by Another Name⁣



-The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson⁣



-Just Mercy⁣



-Injustice⁣



-Netflix Explained: The Racial Wealth⁣



-Black and Scottish

For the unversed, Floyd, aged 46, died last month after police officer Derek Chauvin, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter.

Follow @News18Movies for more