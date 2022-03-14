Emma Watson Seemingly Takes a Dig at Harry Potter Author JK Rowling at Baftas 2022

Harry Potter star Emma Watson appeared to throw shade at author JK Rowling at the Bafta awards ceremony on Sunday night. As host Rebel Wilson introduced Watson, she said, “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch." Watson then said at the dias, “I’m here for all the witches!"

Fans have been sharing the clip on Twitter and commenting that Watson’s comment is a dig at Rowling. One viewer posted a clip of the moment on Twitter, writing, “Emma Watson destroying JK."

“Live for Emma Watson throwing subtle shade at JK Rowling at the #BAFTAs #LGBWithTheT #JKDoesntSpeakForMe,” added another. A third wrote: “was that a jibe by emma watson at jk rowling? what a QUEEEEENNN.”

Emma Watson is a queen for this pic.twitter.com/fng3dHsfYJ— Joe (@JoePassmore) March 13, 2022

Earlier in the night, Wilson had made a direct dig at Rowling. The comedian – who, over the last year, has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram – addressed the fact that she is “looking different” and that she has had a “transformation”, quipping, “I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

Wilson’s joke was a reference to Rowling’s controversial views on transgender people. Rowling’s views on trans rights have provoked backlash in the past. American Crime Story actor Sarah Paulson once told Rowling to “shut up” in an Instagram post, while several Harry Potter stars have distanced themselves from the author.

The controversy surrounding her began after she tweeted about biological sex leading to backlash and a subsequent ‘cancellation’ from the trans community. In June 2020, she took to Twitter to criticize an opinion piece that used the term ‘people who menstruate’ instead of women. She then continued with a thread discussing biological sex.

Rowling has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people.

