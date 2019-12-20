Take the pledge to vote

Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Other Harry Potter Stars Reunite for Early Christmas Celebration

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis reunited for an early Christmas celebration.

Trending Desk

December 20, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Other Harry Potter Stars Reunite for Early Christmas Celebration
Harry Potter fans around the world were in for a pleasant early Christmas surprise when Tom Felton posted an image on Instagram featuring Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the series based on the novels by JK Rowling, posted the image, alongwith the caption, "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin."

Emma Watson too shared the same image in black and white and captioned the image, "Merry Christmas from us."

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from us ☺️

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the film too shared an image from the reunion. In the image, where Felton and Lewis seem to be in the middle of a conversation, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright can be seen smiling at the camera. He captioned the image, "Roses between two thorns..."

View this post on Instagram

Roses between two thorns...

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on

Notably, both Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, and Rupert Grint, who essayed the role of Ronald Weasley, were absent from the reunion.

The reunion follows a November revelation by Grint, where he had told Entertainment Tonight that Watson and Felton had a 'playground romance,' during the filming of Harry Potter. According to the report, the actor had added that there was "always something" between the two, and that, "There was a little bit of a spark."

