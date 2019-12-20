Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Other Harry Potter Stars Reunite for Early Christmas Celebration
Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis reunited for an early Christmas celebration.
Image: Instagram
Harry Potter fans around the world were in for a pleasant early Christmas surprise when Tom Felton posted an image on Instagram featuring Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis.
Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the series based on the novels by JK Rowling, posted the image, alongwith the caption, "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin."
Emma Watson too shared the same image in black and white and captioned the image, "Merry Christmas from us."
Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the film too shared an image from the reunion. In the image, where Felton and Lewis seem to be in the middle of a conversation, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright can be seen smiling at the camera. He captioned the image, "Roses between two thorns..."
Notably, both Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, and Rupert Grint, who essayed the role of Ronald Weasley, were absent from the reunion.
The reunion follows a November revelation by Grint, where he had told Entertainment Tonight that Watson and Felton had a 'playground romance,' during the filming of Harry Potter. According to the report, the actor had added that there was "always something" between the two, and that, "There was a little bit of a spark."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Internet Rallies Support for Sana Ganguly After Sourav Dismisses ‘Young’ Daughter’s Views on CAA
- PUBG Mobile to Soon Get Drones Similar to Call of Duty Mobile But With a Twist
- Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now