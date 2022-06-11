'Emmanuel is Not Just a Friend': Jabardasth Varsha on 'Relationship' With Comic Star

Jabardasth is a famous Telugu comedy programme that has been aired for the past eight years. The show has also given some of the most loved pairs such as Rashmi and Sudhir. Now, another pair that is in the news due to their rumoured relationship is Varsha and Emmanuel.

While both the artists do not deny their connection, the gossip mills are replete with stories about their love, both on and off camera. In an interesting turn of events, Varsha recently opened up about her relationship with Emmanuel. Talking to ETV India, Varsha said that she accidentally met Emmanuel. They once performed a skit together and following that, they came close.

Further, the artist said, “I cannot say he’s just a friend to me. I cannot even say what the relationship between the two of us is.” She added that it is an unnamed bond that the two of them share. “It might come true in the future. Anything can happen. We both are very fond of each other,” Varsha concluded.

Meanwhile, Varsha and Emmanuel are the show’s most popular performers, and crowds like them when they act together on stage. This pair is the talk of the town, and many prefer to see them together than their solo acts.

Emmanuel joined Jabardasth after his successful run in Patas, another famous comedy programme on ETV Plus. On the other hand, Varsha made her debut as a member of the Hyper Aadi crew on Jabardasth.

Varsha is also reported to be on the contestant list of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.