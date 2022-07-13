Emmy 2022: Squid Game Becomes First Non-English Language Series to Be Nominated for Best Drama

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today, with Succession getting as many as 25 nods. However, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game made history with this year’s nomination. The drama that took over Netflix and the internet last year not only bagged 14 nominations but also became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the best drama at the Emmy Awards. Other shows that are nominated for the same category are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Stranger Things, Ozark, Severance, Succession and Yellowjackets.

The cast of Squid Game has also bagged several nominations. Lee Jung-jae bagged the nomination for best actor in a drama series whereas Park Hae-soo has been nominated for the best actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category. Lee You-mi has been nominated for the guest actress in a drama series award.

Meanwhile, during an interview, last year with KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he is in talks with Netflix about Season 2 “as well as season 3.” He went on to share: “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.” Dong-hyuk added: “We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook.”

Netflix confirmed the claims on the same day. “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for ‘Squid Game’, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone,” the streaming giant said in a statement.

Squid Game was officially named the biggest launch for a new show on Netflix, surpassing ‘Bridgerton’, after it reached 111 million viewers in less than a month.

The dystopian series Squid Game is somewhat a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 people from different walks of life, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won.

