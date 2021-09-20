Emmy Awards 2021: Evan Peters Thanks 'Mare of Easttown' Co-star Kate Winslet for 'Being Kate Winslet'

Actor Evan Peters picked up his very first Emmy Award on Monday, September 20. He won the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for playing detective Colin Zabel in the HBO show Mare of Easttown. The actor beat Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Paapa Essiedu, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who were also nominated for the honour. Peters received a lot of critical acclaim for his role as a happy-go-lucky and lovable detective in the gritty thriller. People also loved his pairing with lead actress Kate Winslet, who played the lead role of detective Mare Sheehan.

During the ceremony, Peters went up on the stage to receive his award and gave a brief speech thanking the cast and crew of the show. He also thanked “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet!” The moment has since then gone viral on social media as people saw a glimpse into their off-screen bond.

Evan Peters giving some love to fellow cast mate, Kate Winslet! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/KnWNzNUp4b— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Winslet also won the Best Actress in a Limited Series honour, beating Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy.

List of main winners at the Emmy Awards:

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Reality-competition program: RuPauls Drag Race

Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Writing, Comedy Series: Hacks

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Previously announced winners:

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft County

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Television Movie: Dolly Partons Christmas On the Square

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program: RuPauls Drag Race: Untucked

Mare of Easttown was directed by Craig Zobel. The crime drama also starred Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, among others.

